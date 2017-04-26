Spokane County Proposition 1 passes

A proposition that aims to help police and firefighters keep their communication and dispatch operations in check has passed as part of a special election Tuesday night.

Spokane County Proposition 1 passed with 81 percent of the vote Tuesday. The passing proposition means Crime Check will keep operating in Spokane.

A small portion of local sales tax goes toward funding communications between police, firefighters and EMS workers. How small are we talking? In all, it's one tenth of one percent. So for every $10, the county receives a penny.