Eastern Washington partners with St. Luke's Rehab for new learni - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Eastern Washington partners with St. Luke's Rehab for new learning lab

Posted: Updated:

Eastern University and St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute are teaming up to give students real world experience with physical therapy and personalized care. The new learning lab has some of the newest sports injury rehabilitation equipment and will combine the Eastern Physical Therapy Program, Occupational Therapy Program, and St. Luke's to ultimately lead to more efficient care and costs.

"We are hoping it will serve our community and our students so we can train our students coming in, the physicians downstairs in the residency program and we can all collaborate so we can give the best care to the patients here in Spokane," says Sara Ambrose, Inpatient Manager of Rehabilitative Services at St. Luke's.

The Dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health EWU Spokane, Laureen O'Hanlon says, "students will be over here working with clinicians helping people in our community and doing great innovative care."

There is an open house tonight for the grand opening from 5-6pm at their new location, 624 E Front Street in the University District.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:22:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

  • 3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:40:59 GMT

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Husband accused of killing wife on cruise ship appointed public offender

    The Latest: Husband accused of killing wife on cruise ship appointed public offender

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:22:00 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a woman's death in what authorities called a domestic dispute on a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska (all times local): A federal judge has appointed a public defender for a Utah man charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise ship. Kenneth Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, appeared to be crying at times before the start of the hearing and near the start when U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy began speaking.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a woman's death in what authorities called a domestic dispute on a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska (all times local): A federal judge has appointed a public defender for a Utah man charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise ship. Kenneth Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, appeared to be crying at times before the start of the hearing and near the start when U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy began speaking.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Accusers protest release of former priest convicted of raping boy

    Accusers protest release of former priest convicted of raping boy

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:56:16 GMT

    BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - A lawyer who represented dozens of men who say they were abused by a former Boston Roman Catholic priest who's been released from prison says the man shouldn't be in "the outside world" where he can gain access to children. Paul Shanley was released from a prison in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy.

    >>

    BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - A lawyer who represented dozens of men who say they were abused by a former Boston Roman Catholic priest who's been released from prison says the man shouldn't be in "the outside world" where he can gain access to children. Paul Shanley was released from a prison in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday after serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy.

    >>
    •   