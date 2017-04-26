Eastern Washington partners with St. Luke's Rehab for new learning lab

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Eastern University and St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute are teaming up to give students real world experience with physical therapy and personalized care. The new learning lab has some of the newest sports injury rehabilitation equipment and will combine the Eastern Physical Therapy Program, Occupational Therapy Program, and St. Luke's to ultimately lead to more efficient care and costs.

"We are hoping it will serve our community and our students so we can train our students coming in, the physicians downstairs in the residency program and we can all collaborate so we can give the best care to the patients here in Spokane," says Sara Ambrose, Inpatient Manager of Rehabilitative Services at St. Luke's.

The Dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health EWU Spokane, Laureen O'Hanlon says, "students will be over here working with clinicians helping people in our community and doing great innovative care."

There is an open house tonight for the grand opening from 5-6pm at their new location, 624 E Front Street in the University District.