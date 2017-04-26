Supporters of Hanford Reach worried about Trump action

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Supporters of the Hanford Reach National Monument are concerned about President Donald Trump's expected review of such natural landmarks.



Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday that would direct the Department of Interior to review all national monuments created for the past 21 years.



The Tri-City Herald says that would include the Hanford Reach, which was designated by former President Bill Clinton in 2000.



Sen. Maria Cantwell says the review could lead to reducing the size of national monuments or removing national monument designations.



The Hanford Reach covers 195,000 acres. Much of the land was once a security zone around the Hanford Nuclear Reservation that has remained largely undisturbed since 1943. A substantial portion of the monument, including Rattlesnake Mountain, remains closed to the public.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)