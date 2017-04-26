Iowa man "mourning" after death of giant rabbit on United flight - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Iowa man "mourning" after death of giant rabbit on United flight

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

An Iowa man who was getting a giant rabbit from Britain for his boss to show at the Iowa State Fair says "we're still in the mourning process" after hearing that the animal died en route.
    
Bryan Bergdale of West Des Moines had driven last Thursday to Kansas City to pick up Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot continental rabbit, when he received a call from United Airlines. Bergdale says "we'd built a pen and had toys all ready."
    
Bergdale, who manages farmland investments, says the rabbit cost his boss 415 pounds ($530) and shipping was 1,400 pounds ($1,800). He says he had a 5-foot-by-8-foot pen built in a farm garage in Norwalk and had planned for air conditioning to be piped in.
    
Bergdale said the United Airlines representative who called was "very nice" but didn't say anything about compensating him. He says "we're not quite sure what we're going to do."
    
___
    
4:45 p.m.
    
United Airlines spokesman Charles Hobart says the airline is reviewing its handling of a giant rabbit that died following a flight from London to Chicago.
    
The animal was alive and showed no signs of distress upon landing but died at a pet holding facility at the airport, Hobart said.
    
"We won't know the cause of death because we offered to perform a necropsy free of charge - that's standard procedure - but the customer didn't want us to perform a necropsy, and we understand," he said.
    
Hobart said the airline offered compensation to the breeder but would not disclose the amount.
    
Breeder Annette Edwards told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that a veterinarian checked Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot (meter) -long continental rabbit, shortly before the flight to O'Hare, from where it was set to continue on to Kansas City. Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom Edwards did not identify.
    
___
    
10:35 a.m.
    
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.
    
Distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot-long continental rabbit, had a vet check shortly before traveling from London's Heathrow airport to Chicago's O'Hare airport. She said Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not identify.
    
"Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she said. "He was fit as a fiddle."
    
The airline said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance. The company is dealing with public relations issues after a passenger who would not give up his seat was dragged forcibly from a plane in Chicago three weeks ago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:17:23 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs

    Post Falls Police sell plush K9s to cover care, training costs

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:04:16 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers.  The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls.  The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both.  According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers. 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department is selling plush versions of K9 Andor and K9 Duco to help support the unit's K9 officers.  The plush pups are for sale at the Post Falls Police Department located at 1717 E. Polston Avenue in Post Falls.  The cost is $15 for one and $25 for both.  According to the department's Facebook page, they are accepting cash or check and all of the proceeds will go toward the training and care of the K9 officers. 

    >>

  • Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:47:29 GMT
    Firefighters continue to battle Montana wildfiresFirefighters continue to battle Montana wildfires

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County. The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area. The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have 

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A fire in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana has forced the evacuation of more homes in Mineral County. The fire about 12 miles southeast of Superior continues to grow and is moving toward scattered residences in the area. The fire has burned about 6.7 square miles (17 kilometers) since it was ignited by lightning on July 16. There are about 420 firefighters aided by helicopters battling the fire. They have 

    >>

  • Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death

    Mississippi: Federal probe requested in man's shooting death

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:43:36 GMT

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges.

    >>

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a Mississippi man killed by police at his home are calling the shooting an execution and are asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Murray Wells, the lawyer for the wife and son of Ismael Lopez, said officers involved in the man's shooting in the north Mississippi city of Southaven on Sunday night should face criminal charges.

    >>
    •   