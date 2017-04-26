WATCH: Connecticut police officer saves man from going head first over railing

An incredible rescue in Connecticut was caught on police body camera.



Officer Justin Martin was responding to a call about a combative male resident at an assisted living facility. Police say that elderly man spoke with Officer Martin briefly, but then walked away, heading for the staircase.



Officer Martin pursued all the way to the 6th floor.

"I went around the corner and I saw light, like what was leading to an outdoor roof, so I got nervous at that point," Officer Martin said.



The man was heading for the edge of the balcony and a six-story drop to the ground.



With Officer Martin closing in, the man tried to take a dive head-first over a waist high railing, but Martin reached out at the last possible second and grabbed him.



"I was able to grab his foot and he had a belt on so I was able to grab the belt. I got both hands on his waist and I was able to pull him up after that," Martin recalled. "(I'm) genuinely there to help. And you just go with it and try to do everything you can."



The man involved was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.