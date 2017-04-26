Spokane County real estate broker threatened with machete

The Association of Realtors is warning real estate agents after they say a real estate broker was threatened with a machete in the Freeman area over the weekend.

The Association of Realtors confirms that a broker received a call to go show a vacant lot in the Freeman area on Saturday. When the broker went to the property and got out of his car, the "client" pulled up in a green Mazda. A man, thought to be between 35 and 40 years old got out of the car and pulled a machete from his pants.

The man was accompanied by an older woman, thought to be around 60 years old. The couple demanded money, but the broker didn't have any cash on him. They also searched his car and had the broker get down on his knees before they drove off.

KHQ has contacted the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to get more details on what happened. If you know anything, you should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

According to Realtor Magazine, real estate agents put themselves at risk everyday.

Below are real estate's six most dangerous everyday situations:

1. Entering foreclosed or vacant homes

2. Meeting with a new client for the first time

3. Showing a property alone

4. Open houses

5. Flashy personal marketing

6. Transporting strangers in your car

For more information about each risk, and how to stay safe, follow this link.