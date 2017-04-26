Spokane man who escaped Yakima jail captured

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Yakima County Corrections Center announced that escaped inmate, 31-year-old Steven D. Roche, of Spokane was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Roche had been on the run after escaping the jail earlier this month with another man, Chad Tipton. Tipton was taken into custody on April 7.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Roche was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Tacoma-Olympia area by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

After receiving tips from the public about where Roche was, members of the task force set up surveillance at a hotel and he was subsequently taken into custody.

The sheriff's office has not released a specific location of Roche's arrest.

More information may be provided by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. If we receive further details we will update this story.