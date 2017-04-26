HELP ME HAYLEY: Scholarship sorrow plagues Spokane teen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

HELP ME HAYLEY: Scholarship sorrow plagues Spokane teen

Posted: Updated:
Brittany Reilly wants other students to learn from her experience Brittany Reilly wants other students to learn from her experience
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Where is the money? That's the question one local student had been asking about her scholarship fund all year. When the check didn't come on time, she had to drop out of her dream school. She doesn't want any other student to go through the same heartache, so she said "Help Me Hayley."

The mock DUI crash at Brittany Reilly's high school was so much more than a project.

"Drinking and driving was a huge problem," she said. "I was so close to so many people in my small school. To think about one of them dying in something that was completely preventable, it really got to me."

When Brittany got involved in the efforts to prepare and execute the mock crash for her classmates, all she said she wanted was to get through to her peers. She said she was blindsided when high school staff informed her, her hardwork had landed her a scholarship from local businessman, Paul Fuchs with "Project Imprint."

"(The scholarship) could pay for an entire quarter," she said. "It meant my goals were really achievable."

Brittany showed KHQ texts she said the donor sent her shortly after she recieved news of the award at an end of the year banquet. One text said details on the scholarship would be "coming soon" adding a "great job" at the end of the message. Brittany said she felt like all her dreams were well within her reach. 

"For a long time, I didn't think it'd be able to become what I wanted to be in life because of money," she said.

Brittany told KHQ she felt on top of the world as she began classes at Western Washington University. She said that's what made the left down all the more painful.

"I waited and waited for the money," she said.

Bills were pilling up, and so were the excuses from Fuchs, according to Brittany.

"He was telling me it was on the way, that the check was in the mail, or the check was made out to the wrong person," she said.

She said staff at the university worked with her to try to resolve the situation, even speaking to Fuchs themselves. School officials at Western did confirm to KHQ, they never received any funds from Mr. Fuchs for Brittany. She said she relied on that money to make ends meet, and eventually the financial burden became too much. 

"I had to drop out for a quarter because I couldn't afford it," she said. "I was angry for awhile."

She moved home to save money, and enrolled at Eastern. 

"School has always been very important to me," she said.

And while she is enjoying herself now, she does want to share her story to caution others who are relying on scholarship money. KHQ looked into how you can prevent the same problems for your student.

Here's the advice from Director of College and Career Readiness for Spokane Public School's Melissa Pettery : "Anyone can offer a scholarship, so it doesn't have to go through a filter or a data base," she said. "There a good scholarship and bad scholarships."

Pettery said legitimate scholarships have a "level playing field" and a "firm deadline for submissions." Experts also warn not to always count on funds before doing your homework about the scholarship and the vet the source. Finally, remember, there are people on your student's campus who want to help. Don't wait too long to simply ask for help.

KHQ is all about getting results, and so we are very happy to say that we did indeed get results for Brittany. KHQ was able to speak to Paul Fuchs directly about the matter. He said the scholarship is legit, and claims he did send in a check to WWU on Brittany's behalf. He said the check was never cashed, and has no idea where that check wound up. He also said he agreed to a $1,000 scholarship, while Brittany maintains she was told it was for $2,000. 

Fuchs came to the KHQ studios Thursday with a receipt for the thousand-dollar scholarship check he dropped off at Brittany's new school earlier that day. KHQ's Dan Kleckner accepted that receipt on Brittany's behalf; we also wanted to give Fuchs a chance to explain what had happened.

"There were mistakes made in communications," Fuchs said. "My intentions were good from the get-go. This was never intended to give anybody grief, especially the students who spent all that time; that's where my heart is.

"I want to thank Hayley for calling me because I wasn't getting the communication to make that deposit," explained Fuchs. "In the end, I'm glad this is taken care of."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

  • Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:08:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>

  • Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:17:45 GMT

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:47:38 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

  • Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:50:33 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>
    •   