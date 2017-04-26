Kootenai County GOP leaders say transit center will be 'attractive nuisance'

According to Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, the Riverstone Transit Center will be “attractive nuisance” for crime and illegal activities.

That, and several other reasons, is why GOP leaders in the county passed a resolution Tuesday night not to build the CityLink Transit Center.

Now, there’s even a Facebook page calling for it not to be built.

“I think it's just the bureaucrats and the politicians that's making up all this stuff,” Albert Mahoney said.

Mahoney rides the bus everyday to get to and from work.

He says you’re going to find crime anywhere, but that shouldn’t be a deterrent from building the center.

“Everywhere there is crime and if you bring in a transportation hub here you have cameras looking at it or whatever, I don't understand what the big deal is,” Mahoney said.

The proposed transportation center will be 2,000-2,500 square feet complete with a driver break area, offices and restrooms.

The total taxpayers will have to dish out, according to the “Stop Riverstone Transit Center” Facebook page, is over $300,000.

Brent Regan, the chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, declined an on-air camera interview for this story.

Another public hearing is set for May 2nd, 2017, regarding the Riverstone Transit Center.