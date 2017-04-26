Trial underway for man accused of killing 17-month-old baby

The trial for a North Idaho stepfather accused of murdering his stepson is underway. According to police, 31-year-old Joseph John Davis was left alone with 17-month-old Maliki for twenty minutes.

The boy was later found with a severe skull fracture and died at the hospital.

It's been almost a year since baby Maliki died. Back in August, police were called to a Coeur d'Alene home on North 5th St for a boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma.

Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being airlifted to Sacred Heart. Doctors found severe trauma to his skull and brain. Davis told police he didn't know what caused the injuries.

KHQ is not allowed to have cameras rolling in the Kootenai County courtroom. The jury is made up of 10 men and 4 women. Davis' trial is supposed to last for two weeks. Maliki's mother, Dacia Cheyney, is supposed to take the stand and testify on Thursday.