You're out: Spokane region dealing with umpire shortage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

You're out: Spokane region dealing with umpire shortage

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
DEER LAKE, Wash. -

The Spokane region is having a difficult time trying to find umpires to officiate baseball and softball games. 

"It's been a bit of a struggle really," said Deer Park Athletic Director Chris Snyder.

On Tuesday, 18 games were cancelled due to the lack of umpires. Snyder says that there really isn't anyone necessarily to blame the shortage on  "It's a fact that there's been fewer people that actually want to umpire games," added Snyder.

In a Junior Varsity game Tuesday in Deer Park, they had to pull someone out of the stands to call the strikes.

"It's just the reality right now and we are doing the best that we can to get through it,"  Snyder said.

As a freshman pitcher Bennet loves taking to the mound and throwing the baseball really fast. But because of this umpire shortage, some games have been cancelled. "It's kind of upsetting, "said Bennet

This ump shortage isn't impacting the varsity level, but junior varsity, freshmen and middle school teams are being hit the hardest with this officiating curve ball. Right now the Washington Officiating Association only has 65 umpires to officiate several leagues.

"I can't stress they're doing the best they can to get as many games umpired by someone that's certified.." said Snyder about the umpire situation.

There are several steps in order to become an umpire. You have to go through several certifications, but you also get paid to watch baseball.

If you are interested in becoming an umpire Contact Bob Francis at 509-230-5045 or email him at bfrancis@savravb.org. For more information: https://woa.arbitersports.com/front/104759/Site

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:17:23 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

    Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:48:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's 

    >>

  • Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis

    Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:47:48 GMT
    Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisisLifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it. Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers. The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues, 

    >>

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it. Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers. The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues, 

    >>

  • Hateful message found on local business

    Hateful message found on local business

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:27:14 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera.     It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera.     It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.

    >>
    •   