Central Valley art students advance in shoe design contest

Central Valley art students advance in shoe design contestPosted: Updated:
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th.>>
Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's>>
Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it. Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers. The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues,>>
Hateful message found on local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera. It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.>>
Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a>>
Kootenai County Lieutenant Paramedic recognized for hard work on and off duty
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Another busy day at Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Station 2, but not too busy to recognize one of their own A Lieutenant Paramedic, Jim Oxenrider, was just named the 2016 American Legion Paramedic of the year for the state of Idaho. "Jim's a top performer, comes to work everyday with a smile on his face and gives great customer service," said Fire Chief Warren Merritt. "I was very surprised," said Jim.>>
Car stolen during Meals on Wheels delivery
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “Really? You're going to steal someone's car doing meals on wheels?” Sadly, it happened. “They were very, very upset,” Kris Wright said. In her five years, Wright, the director for Meals on Wheels in Coeur d’Alene, says she’s never had this happen. “They have to change all their locks, have to change their phones, their credit cards,” Wright said. Police say it happened on Wednesday. The volunteers were out on>>
UPDATE: Bike stolen from teen who died returned to mother
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Avista warns customers about new phone scam
Avista is alerting customers to beware of phone calls from anyone pretending to be Avista employees. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an Avista representative demanding immediate payment or asking for confidential information, immediately end the call. Some scammers have duplicated the Avista phone greeting and the caller ID to seem exactly like Avista. Be aware of these red flags: The scammer becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and...>>
Official: Man hit 19 times, survives Vegas police shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A police official says a 37-year-old man was shot 19 times by two Las Vegas police officers but survived after a miles-long car chase and shootout in neighboring North Las Vegas. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo (fah-SOO'-loh) told reporters Thursday that William Alfredo Chafoya fired five shots during the Monday night incident, and a woman who had been in a vehicle with Chafoya was wounded in the wrist.>>
