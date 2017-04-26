Jury gives death penalty to ambush killer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jury gives death penalty to ambush killer

MILFORD, Pa. -

The Latest on the trial of a survivalist who ambushed two troopers at a state police barracks, killing one (all times local):
    
10:20 p.m.
    
A jury has given the death penalty to a gunman who targeted Pennsylvania state troopers at their barracks, killing one and leaving a second with devastating injuries.
    
Eric Frein (freen) was sentenced Wednesday, a week after his conviction on charges including murder of a law enforcement officer and terrorism.
    
Prosecutors say Frein was trying to spark a revolution when he killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night ambush with a rifle.
    
Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains. The 33-year-old defendant's lawyers had argued for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
    
Frein likely won't be executed for decades, if ever. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty, and Pennsylvania's last execution took place in 1999.
    
Frein's lawyers are promising to tie up his case in appeals.
    
___
    
9:25 p.m.
    
A jury is deliberating into the night over whether to sentence a man to death or to life in prison without parole for ambushing two Pennsylvania state police troopers at their barracks, killing one.
    
Jurors in northeastern Pennsylvania told a judge Wednesday night they wanted to keep going, four hours after they began weighing the fate of 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen).
    
The jury convicted Frein last week of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounding a second trooper in the sniper attack.
    
District Attorney Ray Tonkin says Frein showed a "wickedness of heart" when he targeted the troopers at their barracks in 2014.
    
The defense says Frein grew up in a dysfunctional household. It has asked jurors to sentence him to life in prison without parole.
    
___
    
4:25 p.m.
    
A prosecutor has asked jurors to give the death sentence to a man who ambushed two Pennsylvania troopers, while the gunman's lawyer is requesting mercy.
    
Jurors heard closing arguments Wednesday in the penalty phase of Eric Frein's trial and soon will decide his fate.
    
The jury convicted Frein (freen) last week of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounding a second trooper in the sniper attack.
    
District Attorney Ray Tonkin says Frein showed a "wickedness of heart" when he targeted the troopers at their barracks in 2014.
    
Defense lawyer Michael Weinstein told the jurors Frein grew up in a dysfunctional household and asked them to show "sympathy and mercy" to his client and sentence him to life in prison without parole.
    
___
    
12:40 p.m.
    
Testimony has ended in a hearing to determine whether a gunman gets the death penalty or life without parole for ambushing two Pennsylvania troopers at their barracks.
    
A jury is expected to begin weighing the sentence for Eric Frein (freen) after closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.
    
Frein killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded a second trooper in a 2014 ambush. He was convicted last week.
    
A law professor told jurors Wednesday that inmates doing life can earn substantial privileges for good behavior, letting them take advantage of prison recreational and work opportunities.
    
Prosecutors played a jailhouse phone call in which Frein's father told his son the defense strategy would be to portray him, Eric Frein's father, as a "nut job."
    
The defense says Frein should get a life sentence.

  Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

  Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

  Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

  Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th.

  Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:48 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's 

  Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it. Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers. The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues, 

    •   