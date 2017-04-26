Trump says he won't pull US out of NAFTA

Trump says he won't pull US out of NAFTAPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>