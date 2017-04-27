PHOTOS: Storm brings light show to Spokane region

A storm Wednesday night brought rain, thunder, hail and of course lightning to Spokane and surrounding areas.

Viewers sent us some really cool shots of lightning in their area, including a great shot of our own KHQ tower. The lights flickered in the newsroom and we might know why.

Avista Utilities reported about 2,000 customers without power Wednesday night due to storms. They expected to have outages restored by about 11:30 p.m.

More showers are in the forecast for the rest of the work week.