Turn Your Stuff Into Cash! Secrets from a woman who's made THOU$ANDS selling unwanted items

KHQ.COM - Nicole Huling Dixson is a working mother of two who has managed to make thousands and thousands of dollars selling unwanted items from her friends and family by selling them on Facebook and at big garage sales. These are her secrets to get the most money for the every day items you have sitting in a donation pole, ready to go to the thrift store. Before you go make a donation, consider how following some of these tips, could turn those items into cash.



Throwing a garage sale? Follow these tips to earn the most money:

"Put in the time on the front end, so you can make more money on the back end." - Nicole Huling Dixson



1.) It's all about preparation and organization. When setting up for a garage sale, create a welcoming, organized space that will inspire people to shop! If people see you have put the time and effort in, they will be more likely to spend their money and pay full price.

2.) Hand things displayed vertically and at eye level as much as possible. If things are just tossed in a pile, it shows people, even you don't value the things you have for sale.

3.) Put up a mirror in a well lit area so people can try things on.

4.) Turn on some music to create a fun environment.

5.) Refurbish and fix things if it's worth your time. As Nicole explains, if it's going to take you three hours to refurbish something you'll only sell for $20, it's probably not worth your time, but if a jacket has a missing or loose button for example, taking a few minutes to refix the button could allow you to sell the jacket for $15 instead of $5.

6.) Buy cheap snacks and drinks and sell them at a refreshment stand for $1. Garage salers get hungry and thirsty and will appreciate the convenience.

Sell your unwanted things on Facebook for the most money following these secrets:



1.) It starts with a great photo! Make sure your item is well lit and that there's nothing distracting in the background. If there's something wrong with the item, take a close-up picture of the blemish or issue.

2.) Help the buyer consider the possibilities by adding accessories to the item your selling. For example, if your selling a blazer, lay the jacket over a pair of jeans with a blouse underneath. Just add in the description, "jeans and blouse not included."

3.) If you have small items that you don't think will sell on their own, think about what you could add to make a collection of themed items for sale. For example, if you want to sell cookbook, perhaps pair the book with an apron and some kitchen utensils. Or if you have a bunch of kids clothes to sell, sell them as a lot or sell them as complete outfits.

4.) This about the time of year and upcoming events and holidays when selling your things. If St. Patrick's Day is around the corner, what can you sell that's green? If Mother's Day is coming up, do you have any teacups you could sell with chocolates inside? If it's football season, do you have any professional team swag you can sell?

