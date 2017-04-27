Louisiana elementary teachers charged with bullying student

Louisiana elementary teachers charged with bullying studentPosted: Updated:
-
Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a>>
Hateful message found on local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera. It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.>>
Semi trucks catch fire at Flying J truck stop in Post Falls
POST FALL, Idaho - Emergency personnel are on scene of a fire involving two semi trucks at the Flying J in Post Falls. Crews on scene say the truck on the right started the fire and spread to the second truck, but personnel are unsure what sparked the flames. The right truck was carrying potatoes and the left truck was carrying newspaper ads. The driver of the left truck escaped the fire uninjured and crews on scene are currently treating the>>
UPDATE: Bike stolen from teen who died returned to mother
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 73-year-old man was badly burned after he opened a mysterious package the shape of an oatmeal container left on his doorstep and it exploded. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the man had second- and third-degree burns to more than 80 percent of his torso and legs, and was hospitalized in critical condition.>>
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
Simone Biles shares goofy video after wisdom teeth surgery
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse of her goofy side in a video that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed. Biles posted the video on Twitter on Thursday. She appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth, yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car.>>
Seattle Public Schools faces potential molestation lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) - A 24-year-old woman who says a Seattle Public Schools teacher molested her when she was in elementary school has filed a notice of a potential lawsuit seeking up to $5 million. The notice was sent Thursday, and Attorney Ashton Dennis tells The Seattle Times that he intends to file a lawsuit at the end of a 60-day waiting period. The woman contends that as a child she was molested by Phil McGee.>>
Coroner: Blunt force trauma killed teen on state fair ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday.>>
Gold lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta, in northwest Ohio, responded to an alarm at the museum just before midnight Friday and discovered the 5-inch high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.>>
Florida man faces charges after baby dies in hot bedroom
LARGO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces charges after his 8-month-old son died while being kept in a sweltering bedroom with no air conditioning. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 25-year-old William Francis Hendrickson was told by authorities the day before to keep his children in another room.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 28th.>>
Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's>>
Lifetime movie 'Flint' dramatizes city's water crisis
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Melissa Mays, a resident of Flint, Michigan, came armed to discuss the city's tainted water crisis and a new Lifetime TV movie dramatizing it. Mays, speaking to a TV critics' meeting Friday in Beverly Hills, California, pointed to several bottles she had filled with her tap water, and challenged the room to taste or just smell it. There were no immediate takers. The activist, who said the battle over water safety continues,>>
