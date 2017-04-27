Reebok counters Nordstrom's 'muddy jeans' with 'authentic sweat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Reebok counters Nordstrom's 'muddy jeans' with 'authentic sweat shirt'

Reebok has found a way to mock Nordstrom for selling a $425 pair of mud-caked jeans.

On its website Wednesday, Reebok posted a "Reebok authentic sweat shirt" with actual sweat stains it described as "for those who don't have time to put in the real work."

The shirt was listed as "sold out" but was never really actually for sale.

Reebok was mocking luxury retailer Nordstrom for the $425 barracuda straight leg jeans it's selling on its website that feature what Nordstrom calls "caked-on muddy coating." 

HD DOPPLER 6i
