PHOTOS: Semi-truck rollover shuts down Vantage Bridge

The Washington State Patrol closed Vantage Bridge following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

Initial information from WSP is that a semi-truck driver hauling hay was driving around the curve on the east side of the bridge too fast and rolled. The semi-truck hit a passenger truck and trapped the driver inside. Troopers on scene at first reported serious injuries were involved in the crash, but the injuries were later upgraded to minor and said the driver of the pickup was very lucky.

Westbound lanes are now open and crews are hoping to have eastbound lanes fully open soon.

