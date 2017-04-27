PHOTOS: Semi-truck rollover shuts down Vantage Bridge

PHOTOS: Semi-truck rollover shuts down Vantage BridgePosted: Updated:
Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a>>
Hateful message found on local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera. It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.>>
Semi trucks catch fire at Flying J truck stop in Post Falls
POST FALL, Idaho - Emergency personnel are on scene of a fire involving two semi trucks at the Flying J in Post Falls. Crews on scene say the truck on the right started the fire and spread to the second truck, but personnel are unsure what sparked the flames. The right truck was carrying potatoes and the left truck was carrying newspaper ads. The driver of the left truck escaped the fire uninjured and crews on scene are currently treating the>>
Florida man faces charges after baby dies in hot bedroom
LARGO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces charges after his 8-month-old son died while being kept in a sweltering bedroom with no air conditioning. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 25-year-old William Francis Hendrickson was told by authorities the day before to keep his children in another room.>>
UPDATE: Bike stolen from teen who died returned to mother
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.>>
Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash
TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.>>
Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.>>
Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.>>
Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law. Trump tweets: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!">>
Incoming Homeland Security secretary has served 3 presidents
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Elaine Duke - who's set to become acting U.S. homeland secretary on Monday - has the rare distinction of serving in high-level positions in three administrations. She was DHS undersecretary for management from 2008 to 2010, tapped by President George W. Bush and kept on by President Barack Obama.>>
Dog finds help for 2 Utah girls struck by lightning
BEAVER, Utah (AP) - Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the mountainside scene in Utah. Authorities say the girls, ages 8 and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when the lightning hit Friday morning. The Beaver County Sheriff's Office says the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members.>>
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
British driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
LONDON (AP) - A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a "miracle escape," but the car was not so lucky. South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it "went airborne (and) burst into flames" beside a highway in northern England.>>
Police: Southwest Idaho man shot and killed during standoff
MURPHY, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officers shot and killed a 48-year-old southwest Idaho man Saturday morning. Idaho State Police say Dennis W. Robinson of Owyhee County fired at Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies conducting a welfare check at his home at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say Robinson fled in his vehicle into the Owyhee Mountains and the deputies requested assistance.>>
