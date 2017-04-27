Former WSU student sentenced to 12 years for drugs

(AP) - A former Washington State University student has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that 34-year-old Hugo Acevedo was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



He faced the possibility of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution charges in January.



Acevedo had been working toward a bachelor's degree in computer engineering science at Washington State.



Prosecutors contended that Acevedo was a large-scale drug trafficker who had eluded law enforcement for years.



