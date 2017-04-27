Inslee signs marijuana lockbox measure

(AP) - Marijuana stores will be able to give customers free lockable storage boxes under a bill signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.



Supporters of the measure, signed Thursday, say it helps protect kids and pets from accidentally eating marijuana products.



Under the measure, stores may not make the donation of the box contingent on a purchase and cannot market the free boxes as an incentive to sell marijuana products or paraphernalia. The new law also allows stores to sell the lockboxes, as long as they're not making a profit on them.



Because the state's marijuana laws restrict what shops can sell or give away, the boxes needed special authorization.



Also signed by Inslee Thursday was a measure that authorizes the state's Department of Agriculture to participate in the regulation of the production and processing of marijuana-infused edibles.

4/27/2017 4:23:09 PM (GMT -7:00)