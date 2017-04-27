EMT recalls day he helped baby Maliki

It's day three of a two week trial for a man accused of killing his 17-month-old stepson. Police say baby Maliki was left with him for 20 minutes. The child showed signs of severe head trauma but Davis claims he doesn't know what happened.

Davis has been in a Kootenai County courtroom this week as witnesses have been testifying.

Maliki's mother, Dacia Cheyney did not end up getting called to testify on Thursday but an EMT who responded to the 911 call to help Maliki did.

He told prosecutors and the defense that he saw, "A female pretty hysterical….waving us down. She was screaming her baby wasn't breathing."

Prosecutor Arthur Verharen asked, "What was the demeanor of the man in the room?" He was referring to Joseph Davis. The EMT said, "He was much more calm." The EMT described how baby Maliki looked. He had a big bulge on his head. His head was titled to the right and was stiff. His eyes were closed and he was unconscious.

Maliki's mother came to court on Thursday with family members. She waited in the hallways for her name to be called to testify.

She could be called to testify on Friday or early next week.