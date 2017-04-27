Spokane's problem house cycle

Nuisance homes seem like the problem that won’t go away. On Tuesday, Spokane police shut down a drug house that’s been plaguing a north Spokane neighborhood. But once one gets shut down, it seems like another pops up. That’s what one Facebook comment said.

We took that question to Spokane police Officer Shane Phillips, who says that theoretically could happen.

“Unfortunately there are issues of mental illness, drug abuse, and so if they don't have a home and they're say squatting they probably don't mind squatting somewhere else,” Phillips says.

Spokane Police have a list of problem houses they're tracking and working to resolve, but the solution to the overall problem of squatters isn’t that clear cut.

“There’re so many factors why somebody ends up in this circumstance and there's a variety of organizations the police department is working with to help but there's only so much you can do,” Phillips says.

In the meantime, you can help officers help your neighborhood.

First call the neighborhood resource officer and let them know what’s going on so they can start working on the problem. For a list of neighborhood COPS locations: http://www.spokanecops.org/locations. Also, let Code Enforcement know. Code Enforcement’s number is 509-625-6083.