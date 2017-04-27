Inmate's attempt to escape officers fails

Spokane County Detention Services Corrections Officers caught an inmate who tried to escape after a short foot pursuit.

30-year-old Johnathan D. McNair had just arrived on the west side of the jail in a transport van when he tried to run from officers. McNair, who was restrained in belly chains, was quickly caught and returned to the jail by Corrections Staff.

McNair was one of the last prisoners off the van, and suddenly bolted when he stepped out.

Several corrections officers began to chase him on campus.

Two corrections officers caught up to McNair in front of the courthouse and rearrested him.

McNair, a parolee, was being transported back to Montana for a warrant on charges of Burglary, as well as Felony and Misdemeanor Theft charges and may now face local Attempted Escape charges.