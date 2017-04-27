SPD's stance on responding to car crashes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPD's stance on responding to car crashes

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Car accidents can happen at any time. They can be a simple fender bender or a life threatening crash.

But in Spokane, police can't respond to every minor car accident.

"One thing I'd like people to know is that we want to respond, you know, were not having lattes on a side street," said Officer Phillips. 

Spokane police are facing an officer shortage, which is resulting in longer wait times for minor traffic accidents.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation in 2017 the City Of Spokane has seen over 600 car accidents, while Spokane County has seen over 1,300 accidents.

A majority of the accidents were minor and didn't result in any injuries.

"We would love to respond to all of them because these are the people that pay our salaries we should be responding," Officer Phillips said.

Officer Phillips had to take on multiple accident calls yesterday, simply because all of the other officers were busy responding to higher priority calls.

"There was literally nobody else available, so the public information officer took the call and in fact I took another one," said Phillips.

Right now, the City Of Spokane only has five traffic enforcement officers and they're doing the best they can to respond to every call.

"But again if I am serving one guy and literally there is another crash we are limited to as what we can do," Officer Phillips said. 

If no one is not seriously injured and the accident is not blocking the roadway, most of the time police will just ask the drivers to exchange insurance information.

