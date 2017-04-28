Foster Farms recalls 131,880 lbs frozen chicken patties

Foster Poultry Farms is recalling approximately 131,880 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken patty products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products may contain plastic.

The problem was discovered when three consumers complained late March, early April that there were clear, soft plastic pieces in their patties.

The plastic is said to have originated from the establishment's packaging materials.

The products in question are 5-lb bags containing 20 pieces of "FOSTER FARMS Chicken Patties BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with Best By date of 02/15/18.

The product were shipped to Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington and contain the USDA inspection number P-33901.

Consumers should throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

No injuries or reactions to consumption of the product have been reported.