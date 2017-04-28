20 ways to put $1,000 in your bank account - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

20 ways to put $1,000 in your bank account

What would you be willing to sacrifice to put $1,000 in your bank account? What would you be willing to sacrifice to put $20,000 in your bank account? 
We live in a society where when we see something we want, we want it NOW. It's all about instant gratification. But practicing a little self-control and discipline, will benefit you much more in the long run and set you up for financial security. 

Here are some ways you can put $1,000 in your bank account by the end of the year by making a few sacrifices. 

  1. Trade your latte for a coffee or americano  - Are you an every day trip to the coffee stand kind of person? If you can substitute that $5 latte for a $2 americano, and you do that every day of the week, you will save $1,092 by the end of the year. 
  2. Skip one restaurant meal per week - Taking a family of three out to dinner typically costs at least $50. If you can skip eating out just once a week, you will save $2,600 over the course of a year. 
  3. Keep your phone longer - It's not uncommon for people to update their phones every single year, even though their current phones work just fine. Even though most phone companies don't require you to pay for the upgrade in full, you're still going to pay for it. Two people in a household, updating to the latest $600-$700 phone model, adds up to more than $1,200 you could be saving. 
  4. Cut back on the alcohol - Even if you're drinking cheap wine, for example, it's still about $10/bottle. Drinking three cheap bottles of wine a week add up to $1,500 you could be saving. 

For all 20 ways you can put $1,000 in your bank account, click here: http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/25/pf/how-to-save-1000/

