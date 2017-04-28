Woman killed in Seattle stabbing

SEATTLE (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death in Seattle.



KOMO reports authorities responded to the Ballard neighborhood early Friday morning and found a woman with stab wounds to the chest. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died.



She was believed to be about 30.

