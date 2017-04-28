POLICE: 13-year-old boy killed after drunk driver hits five kids walking home from school bus stop

POLICE: 13-year-old boy killed after drunk driver hits five kids walking home from school bus stopPosted: Updated:
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.>>
Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
Honolulu passes 'distracted walking' law
HONOLULU, Hawaii - Washington's new distracted driving law has been the subject of some debate since it went into effect earlier this month, but in Hawaii a different type of distraction law is sparking discussion. The new motto in Honolulu is "don't walk and cross" after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other devices while crossing the street.>>
Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 under new sanctions from Moscow. Russian's Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered a reduction by Sept. 1 in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. It said it is ordering the U.S. Embassy to reduce the number of embassy and consular employees in the country to 455 in response to the U.S. Senate's approval of a new package of sanctions.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
British Columbia 6-year-old evacuated from wildfire reunited with missing cat
BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada - Over 20 wildfire are still burning in Canada's British Columbia province, but some of the thousands of evacuated residents have been allowed to return home. One of those families is the Kowals, who were told to evacuate as wildfires raged near the town of 100 Mile House.>>
Florida suspect caught writing fraud 'to-do' list
MIAMI (AP) - Detectives investigating fraud in Florida hit the jackpot when they executed a search warrant on a suspect's home: he was writing a fraud "to-do" list. The Miami Herald reports that 19-year-old Phyllistone Termine was sentenced last week to 4 ½ years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and access device fraud after investigators found the list among other evidence.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Officials: Flight in Vegas delayed by naked passenger
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger removed all their clothes while boarding and approached a flight attendant. The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California. McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.>>
