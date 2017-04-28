Naked man arrested in community college women's bathroom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Naked man arrested in community college women's bathroom

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say they arrested a man after a woman reporting discovering him naked in a stall in a women's bathroom at Spokane Community College.
    
The Spokesman-Review reports 27-year-old Brandon Birdsill was arrested Wednesday.
    
Birdsill had previously been arrested for an identical crime on the same campus in 2014 and had been banned from returning.
    
Court documents say the woman told police she opened an unlocked stall door in the bathroom to find Birdsill lying on couch cushions while performing a sexual act. She told a professor who found Birdsill still in the bathroom.
    
The 2014 incident occurred in the same bathroom and the same building as Wednesday's incident.
    
He's being held in jail on $30,000 bond on suspicion of indecent exposure and burglary with sexual motivation.
 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:39:25 GMT

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:23:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>

  • Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing

    Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:44:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers. 

    >>

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>
    •   