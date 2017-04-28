Naked man arrested in community college women's bathroom

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say they arrested a man after a woman reporting discovering him naked in a stall in a women's bathroom at Spokane Community College.



The Spokesman-Review reports 27-year-old Brandon Birdsill was arrested Wednesday.



Birdsill had previously been arrested for an identical crime on the same campus in 2014 and had been banned from returning.



Court documents say the woman told police she opened an unlocked stall door in the bathroom to find Birdsill lying on couch cushions while performing a sexual act. She told a professor who found Birdsill still in the bathroom.



The 2014 incident occurred in the same bathroom and the same building as Wednesday's incident.



He's being held in jail on $30,000 bond on suspicion of indecent exposure and burglary with sexual motivation.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)