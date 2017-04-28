PHOTOS: Fyre Festival in Bahamas promising luxurious experience - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Fyre Festival in Bahamas promising luxurious experience in paradise turns into a nightmare

If you scroll through photos of the Fyre Festival on social media, you might be left wondering if you're looking at pictures from a $12,000 a ticket music festival in the Bahamas or a disaster zone yet to receive humanitarian aid. 

The festival promised a luxury weekend full of partying, drinking, music, food, and private rooms. A YouTube video showed bikini-clad women swimming in the crystal clear waters after jumping off of giant yachts. It promised top-notch entertainment (if you consider Blink-182 top-notch). It was promoted by rapper Ja Rule. Despite the hefty price tag of anywhere from $1500 - $250,000 a ticket, It all looked on the up and up. 

The festival has now been canceled and you need to look no further than to those who are posting about their experience online. 

According to those attending on social media, once they landed on the island, they were loaded onto buses and dropped off at a beach. The luxurious accommodations promised turned out to be nothing more than a tightly-packed together tent city with communal bathrooms. Several people described it looking more life a FEMA camp than a music festival. 

The fancy meals they were promised turned out to be nothing more than bread and cheese with a side salad, according to one attendee. 

There have been reports of muggings, feral dog attacks and luggage being stolen. The entire thing appears to be a complete disaster. 

Many attendees decided to bail on the festival and head back to the airport to get back the U.S., where according to several accounts on social media, they have been unable to do and are now stranded at the airport without any food or water. 

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism apologized for the situation while placing the blame on the event organizer. 

“Hundreds of visitors to Exuma were met with with total disorganization and chaos. The organizers of Fyre recently asked the Ministry of Tourism for support for their private event. The Ministry of Tourism is not an official sponsor of the Fyre Festival. Given the magnitude of this undertaking, the MOT lent its support as we do with all international events. We offered advice and assisted with communications with other government agencies. The event organizers assured us that all measures were taken to ensure a safe and successful event, but they clearly did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale.”

Blink-182 posted a message on Twitter Thursday stating they were dropping out of the festival. 

“Regrettably, and after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that we won’t be performing at Fyre Fest in the Bahamas this weekend and next weekend,” the band wrote. “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.”

Ja Rule, one of the organizers insists the festival is not a scam and says he is "heartbroken."

"We are working right now on getting everyone of (sp) the island SAFE that is my immediate concern... I will make a statement soon I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded... I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT... but I'm taking responsibility I'm deeply sorry to every who was inconvenienced by this.."

    •   