PHOTOS: Items from famed inventor's estate up for auction in Sagle

About 300 items belonging to a famed northern Idaho inventor collected during his long life are going up for auction on Saturday in Sagle.



Forrest Bird, who died in August 2015 at age 94, invented medical respirators that breathed life back into millions of patients around the world. He was also a keen aviator.



His wife, Pamela Bird, died about three months later in a plane crash.

Items in the auction range from hand tools to art to pristine vehicles, including a 1972 Mercedes-Benz 600 Short Limo valued at $60,000. The auction has no minimum bid requirements.



There are also animal mounts, including a polar bear rug.



Many of the items Forrest Bird collected and not for sale are in the Bird Aviation Museum and Invention Center in Sagle.

4/28/2017 8:19:25 AM (GMT -7:00)