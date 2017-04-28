Adams County Sheriff nominates entire staff for Hometown Heroes

This week our Hometown Hero nomination didn't come as just one person.

It all started as an email from Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner, with the quote - "I know this may sound really strange, but I would like to feature my whole staff."

I thought, 'why not?' But I had to find out why.

"You know I think we are a family," said Marsha Bradshaw with Adams County Dispatch. "We definitely are a family."

But it wasn't always that way.

"We were short on staff," said Sheriff Wagner. "We had a lot of issues in dispatch when it came to man power- deputies on the road, corrections all that kind of stuff."

Over the last year, things have started to turn around.

Sheriff Wagner is building an atmosphere of teamwork in Adams County, which can be seen from the jail staff, to dispatch, civil deputies all the way to patrol.

"We don't all know what the other person is always doing, but we all know that we have a job to do," said Adams County Civil Deputy Bill Banner.

"He focuses on the team rather than the one person," said Adams County Corrections Officer Joshua Grimm.

Sheriff Wagner is thankful for each person.

"There is not one person in this group that isn't deserving of that honor," said Sheriff Wagner. "You know I would say this to each one of them, I love them and they really are our communities heroes."

To everyone in the Adams County Sheriff's Office, we would like to congratulate them and thank them for their service to the community.