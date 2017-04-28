Silver Valley to Silicon Valley: new tech start up hopes to brin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Silver Valley to Silicon Valley: new tech start up hopes to bring tech jobs to CDA

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Caution, men hard at work.

Construction crews are working furiously to complete Innovation Collective’s den.

The company, started by guys from Coeur d’Alene, hope to bring high-quality, better-paying jobs to North Idaho.

“This is more of a representation of a movement in Coeur d'Alene,” Patrick Geren said.

Geren is one of several heads of the company.

The movement he’s talking about is being able to provide a better resource for tech companies to come to North Idaho.

“This should be kind of a beacon for more tech companies to come out but also encourage the local people to create new tech companies,” Geren said.

With a new, free-flow office space, they hope to achieve that goal.

Along with a cool space, they hope to influence people, especially kids getting ready to graduate high school, to choose a career path in tech back home.

“Here you get beautiful North Idaho, you get lower cost of living and you get an environment of people who are trying to do something community based and it feels a lot less competitive in this landscape than it would if you were to go five hours west to Seattle,” he said.

Innovation Collective hopes to have their grand reopening of the old Elks building in downtown Coeur d’Alene in early June.

