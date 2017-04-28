New report says Spokane spends $1M on cops in schools

(AP) - Police officers working in Washington schools are expensive, largely unregulated and widespread.



That's according to a report published by the ACLU earlier this week.



The Spokesman-Review says Spokane spent the most money to put cops in schools.



During the 2014-15 school year, Spokane Public Schools paid $1 million in salary and benefits to its resource officers, more than any other district in the state.



The report says 84 of Washington's 100 largest school districts have officers in school daily.



The report found most officers have little formal training working with students, and the district, parents and school board have little or no oversight.



