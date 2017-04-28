City of Coeur d'Alene hopes to turn former mill into something b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Coeur d'Alene hopes to turn former mill into something big


by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

It’s peaceful down by the Spokane River and the views of downtown Coeur d’Alene are awesome from near Riverstone.

"We've heard from our community over the years that waterfront access is very important to them,” Sam Taylor, the deputy city administrator for the city of Coeur d’Alene, said.

It’s no secret, especially with spots along the lake and river; waterfront access is at the forefront.

Now, expanding that access is in the cards.

The city of Coeur d’Alene is considering purchasing an $8 million, 47-acre old mill site that could be used for a public beach or boat lunch, docks, and a swim area.

“We're conceptually talking about a 10-acre park, probably 1800 feet of waterfront access, access that we don't currently have right now,” Taylor said.

The old mill site has been vacant for a decade.

Another half of the space, Taylor says, could also be used to bring in private development.

He says if the city plans to purchase the land, they would work with urban renewal project, Ignite CDA, and a private developer to fund the project.

"It's not that we have a bunch of cash lying around to do all of this we have to come at this from a partnership standpoint,” he said.

Taylor also says the city wants the public’s feedback on the potential purchase.

The city will decide if they want to go through with the purchase at their next meeting, May 2nd, 2017.

