Man comes home from work to find property destroyed

A blown out window, a cinder block through the windshield, and a kicked in garage door. One Spokane Valley man had a rude awakening when he came home from work.

Marlon Baker got the call last week from his neighbor about what was happening to his property. He drove 13 hours from California and what he came home to had him shaking his head. "This is not good," Baker said.

He was planning on already coming home at the end of May to check on his property. "It would have been a really big shock if I came home Memorial weekend and see this ya know it wouldn't be a good memorial."

While we were there, Spokane Valley police showed up to take a report and inspect the property and were just as shocked. "It's very frustrating, you know. It's like what's the purpose of working to have anything if you got people doing stuff like this," police said.

Expensive tools are missing from his garage, broken beer bottles scattered all over his property, including an old big screen TV that looked like it was used also for target practice. "If you ever owned anything and had something destroyed I mean how do you think it feels. it's not a good feeling," Baker added.

Marlon was planning on fixing up these old American classics that have been sitting on his property when he retired "You see I've accumulated a few to restore and I try to keep it you know best original as it was but now look at it. So yeah it's heart breaking."

Marlon is taking personal vacation time to get this mess sorted out.

Marlon has filed a report and will be pressing charges against the people who did this to his property.