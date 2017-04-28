Spokane man says he saw school bus driver moving cones on closed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man says he saw school bus driver moving cones on closed road

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

For the second time in two months, KHQ received a report of a Spokane school bus driving through an already closed road. This time, it happened in downtown Spokane.

A viewer sent us a video, showing the driver getting back on the bus and then driving through a closed street on First Avenue and Adams.

Last month, parents were furious when they saw a video of a driver going through a flooded street, even going so far as to have the children get out and move cones.

"It's kind of disheartening," said Alex Smith, a witness who works on the corner of First Avenue and Adams. He witnesses a fair share of interesting events outside his work but on Thursday at around 4:00 p.m. he witnessed an event that surprised him.  "We saw the gentleman exit the bus, kind of look around, move the cones before he went on through," said Smith. He was concerned to the point that he picked up his phone and starting recording. 

The video he gave us shows the tail end of what happened. "I mean, it's kind of hard to miss the road itself being closed," said Smith. He says he didn't see any kids around at the time, but being a parent himself, he's concerned for their safety. "I mean these are the guys that drive our children around, the main school buses for Spokane. I mean, there has to be some sort of accountability," said Smith.

KHQ reached out to Durham School Services which is the bus shown in the video.

We gave them Smith's video.  

A spokesperson says they are currently investigating the incident and should have more information to release on Monday. 

