Man arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Yakima

(AP) - Police say officers have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on a Yakima sidewalk earlier this week.



Yakima police say Luiz Barrera of Yakima was arrested Friday afternoon.



Police planned to book him into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.



Police say the teen was walking Monday when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

4/28/2017 4:38:51 PM (GMT -7:00)