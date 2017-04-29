Daughter, best friend search for replacement kidney for father

It was a nightmare that was supposed to be over 15 years ago.

Back in 2002, Jenny Lee Moore went under the knife and donated a kidney to save her father's life.

But they're once again looking for a donor.

Moore's father is back on dialysis as his kidneys are once again failing and his family desperately looks for a new solution.

It was something she never thought the would have to go through again....

Jenny and her family have done everything they could to find a new donor.

Today she got a phone call from her best friend growing up.

Although she now lives a few hours away, Jenny's friend Tara wanted to do something to help, so she posted signs in her car to spread the word in hopes of finding the perfect match.

With this simple act, Jenny hope's someone will see the signs and decide to get tested and get on the list to donate, possibly helping a complete stranger.

April is donate life month and even if you're not willing to part ways with one of your organs, there is plenty of other things you can do.

You can check those option out by clicking here.