Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies

Photo: People's Climate March/Instagram Photo: People's Climate March/Instagram
WASHINGTON -

Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
    
In Washington, D.C., large crowds on Saturday were making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue, where they planned to encircle the White House. Organizers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.
    
Participants in the Peoples Climate March say they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.
    
In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalized communities. A demonstration stretched for several blocks in downtown Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising seas pose to the city.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:57:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

  • Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    Monday, July 31 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:32:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

