Police arrest man accused of watching women while they sleep

Police have arrested a man suspected of entering homes and watching women sleep in western Washington.



The Kitsap Sun reports the 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his home west of Tacoma.



Shelton police say the first incident was reported April 20 when a woman said she awoke to see an unknown man in her bedroom. The man allegedly fled after she alerted her boyfriend, who was sleeping beside her.



A detective then uncovered six similar incidents in Mason County and Shelton in the past few months. Police say two additional people contacted them this week saying several years ago they had similar experiences and may know the identity of the intruder.



Police say they arrested the man after serving a search warrant at his home, finding firearms and underwear that belonged to the victims.



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

