New law seeks to combat vulnerable adult exploitation, abuse

Vulnerable adults would be better protected against financial exploitation and neglect in Washington state under a new law awaiting the governor's signature.



The legislation would create a new crime of theft involving a vulnerable adult - any person 18 years or older who is clearly mentally or physically unable to care for himself or herself or suffers from a cognitive impairment. It would also lower the standard of proof in criminal mistreatment cases from "recklessness" to "criminal negligence," and create harsher penalties and extend the statute of limitations.



Thirty-seven states have criminal penalties for financial exploitation of the elderly and vulnerable adults. Thirty-four states currently have pending legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.



Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the bill within the next few weeks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)