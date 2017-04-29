Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash resulting in man losing leg

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on one count of felony hit and run after a crash with a motorcycle Sunday night. The crash happened April 23, just before 9 p.m. when a motorcyclist, identified as Daniel Inwood collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and 11th Avenue.

The driver left the scene of the crash, leaving behind the driver's-side taillight assembly for the vehicle. Police began searching for the driver. Inwood was taken to the hospital where his injuries resulted in him losing his leg.

On Friday police received a tip about the crash. When traffic officer Paul Taylor arrived, he concluded that the taillight left behind at the crash belonged to 33-year-old Leslie A. Hester's car. Hester spoke with investigators and was subsequently arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

Hester has been booked into Spokane County Jail.