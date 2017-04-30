Jail time for unregistered contractor who swindled customers

A 43-year-old unregistered contractor has been sentenced for accepting down payments for window installation for windows he didn't purchase.



The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday that 43-year-old Bradley Tiehen of Edmonds was sentenced to eight days in jail and must repay three victims nearly $19,000.



The judge suspended 354 days of jail on conditions including that Tiehen not work as a contractor unless he registers with the state.



Tiehen had pleaded guilty to two gross misdemeanor counts of unregistered contracting and had other charges dismissed as part of a plea deal.



Tiehen admitted to advertising and offering to perform work as a contractor in 2014 and 2015, even though he was not registered.



One victim met Tiehen at an Everett home show, while other homeowners found Tiehen's business through "deal-of-the-day" discount websites.

