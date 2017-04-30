Kootenai County deputy arrests thief in stolen car

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies report they arrested a woman connected to vehicle thefts in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Deer Park and Coeur d'Alene Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m. a deputy located a stolen car behind the Flying J truck stop on 5th Avenue in Post Falls. The woman in the car was detained and identified as 29-year-old Aleksandra A. Bukovskaya of Washington. During a search of the stolen car, large amounts of stolen mail, stolen and possibly fraudulent checks, stolen credit cards and stolen driver's licenses were found. The deputy also found burglary tools, keys for other vehicles, and drugs in the car.

Bukovskaya was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen Financial Transaction Card, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

The case i still active and being investigated by both the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.