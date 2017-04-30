Girlfriend's on-air killing drives anchorman into politics

A former anchorman whose reporter girlfriend was fatally shot on live TV says he's seeking a Virginia state House seat to give back to the community that helped him through his darkest days.



Chris Hurst was living with fellow journalist Alison Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV in August 2015.



Now, the 29-year-old Hurst is challenging a National Rifle Association-backed candidate for a competitive House seat in a firearm friendly part of the state.



Republicans stress their candidate's deep roots in the district and paint Hurst as an outsider seeking political advancement.



Incumbent Del. Joseph Yost has earned a reputation in Richmond as a humble hard worker and champion for bolstering mental health services.

