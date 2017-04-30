Horseman rides across US to bring attention to Agent Orange

A 32-year-old Iraq war veteran who inherited a love of horses and a dedication to military service from his late father is saddling up for a ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.



Colt Romberger's trip aboard his horse Gus begins Monday from Santa Monica. He expects it to take six months.



It will be a tribute to his father, Cliff, and an effort to raise public awareness of the plight of Vietnam War veterans whose bodies were ravaged by Agent Orange.



Cliff Romberger was one of those veterans.



The wrangler on Hollywood film sets was exposed to the toxic chemical defoliant during his service in Vietnam in the early 1970s.



Agent Orange was used to wipe out ground cover where enemy forces hid.

