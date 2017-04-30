Trump says he's had tougher gigs than presidency

President Donald Trump says he's had tougher jobs, but acknowledges the presidency is "always a challenge, like life itself is a challenge."



Trump tells CBS' "Face the Nation," ''I've had things that were tougher, although I'll let you know that better at the end of eight years. Perhaps eight years. Hopefully, eight years."



Trump says being president is "something that I really love, and I think I've done a very good job at it."



This past week, Trump also reflected on his new gig in an interview with Reuters, saying the presidency is "more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."



The president also lamented his loss of privacy, describing life in the White House as being in "your own little cocoon."

